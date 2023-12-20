BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News discusses the Bandera Family Christmas Dinner.

Several viewers have reached out to make sure this beloved event was coming back this holiday season. And with no plans of stopping anytime soon, The Bandera Family Christmas Dinner is back for its 34th year.

What started as 69 meals in 1989, has now expanded to 4,500 meals and a loved community event.

Bill and Carolyn Bandera had the gift of giving in their hearts and saw a need for a space on Christmas where their community members could go enjoy a free meal and have someone to talk to. This grew into something bigger than they could’ve imagined.

Their son, Will Bandera, took over this event after his parents died and turned it into something bigger.

“I don’t remember there being a plan to keep going, but we just kept going,” Will Bandera said.

Will Bandera explained this would not be possible without the community.

“It’s just grown and the support of the community is the only reason this happens every year,” Will Bandera said”. Everyone steps up to the plate and it works out in ways you can’t really believe. And you watch it just transpire in front of you.”

It started at one location, the American Legion in Binghamton, and has now expanded to five different locations: Norwich, Oxford, Endicott and Sidney.

Will Bandera told 12 News he has a ton of stories from each year but nothing tops hearing the community’s appreciation.

“For someone to come up to me and say ‘Thank you so much, because without your meal I would’ve either been alone or I would’ve had no meal.’ You know, there’s a number of stories like that, and they’re sad but they never go away,” Will Bandera said. “It’s like the need never goes away. We’re a small part of the community that meets a small part of a big need.”

The meals will be held on Christmas Day at each of these locations from noon to 2 p.m. If you can not make it to one of the locations you can call 211 and get a meal delivered to your home.

The locations are as follows:

Saint Ambrose Church, Endicott

The American Legion, 29 Sheldon St, Norwich

The American Legion, 76 Main St. Binghamton

The American Legion, 376-17 S Washington Ave. Oxford

The American Legion, 22 Union St. Sidney

