Binghamton men’s basketball wins third-straight with 74-69 victory over Niagara

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton forward Tariq Balogun went 7-10 from the field and scored 21 points to lead the Bearcats past the Niagara Purple Eagles 74-69 on Tuesday night.

Balogun was one of four Bearcats to score double digits, alongside Armon Harried (18), Nehemiah Benson (12), and Symir Torrence (11). Torrence also added seven assists on the night.

This is Binghamton’s third-straight victory and seventh in their last nine games. They’ll look to keep the wins coming against St. Bonaventure on Friday, December 22.

