Binghamton YWCA hosts Buffalo Bills Auction, Fundraiser

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton YWCA will be hosting an auction and fundraiser on New Year’s Eve at Beer Tree. The auction will include a signed football from Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, a signed picture by Steve Tasker and a jersey of any current Buffalo Bills player.

The event will take place right after the Buffalo Bills’ game against New England Patriots and all proceeds raised will go towards programs in the YWCA.

