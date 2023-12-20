Cops 4 A Cause donates $1,500 to Windsor Central School District

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Dec. 19 Cops 4 A Cause donated $1,500 in Walmart gift cards to the Windsor Central School District.

Cops 4 A Cause is a group of active and retired law enforcement members who founded the organization in 2018 to raise funds to give back to the communities which they live and serve.

The organization selects one district in Broome County and one district in Tioga County to receive donations each Christmas.

The district will give the cards to Windsor families in need as part of the “Giving Tree Program”.

