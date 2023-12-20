Criminal Justice student receives ‘New York State Sheriff Institute’s Criminal Justice Scholarship’

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar was joined by members of the SUNY Broome Criminal Justice Department to present the New York State Sheriff Institute’s Criminal Justice Scholarship.

The annual scholarship of $500 is presented to a student at each community college in the state. This year it was awarded to SUNY Broome student Charlie Baez-Rodriquez.

Chairperson of the Criminal Justice Department at SUNY Broome Leigh Martindale said professors across the department have noticed Baez-Rodriquez’s hard work, even in online courses.

“Some of our instructors have only had Charlie online but he stood out as soon as I mentioned his name,” said Martindale. “They said ‘Oh yeah we remember him’ because we grade Charlie’s first because he not only submits them first but his name alphabetically is at the top so he sets the bar really high.”

Baez-Rodriquez is a Binghamton resident and a graduate of Windsor High School. He plans to pursue a career in law enforcement after he graduates from SUNY Broome in the spring.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.