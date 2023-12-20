DNA identifies another victim of the Green River Killer 40 years later

Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years...
Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years after she disappeared.
By KING Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - In Washington state, DNA technology has identified a victim of the Green River Killer.

Lori Anne Razpotnik was just 15 years old when she disappeared more than 40 years ago.

Her remains were discovered in 1995, along with a second set of remains, but Lori Anne could not be identified.

At the time, detectives were investigating Gary Ridgway, dubbed the Green River Killer.

Ridgway pleaded guilty this year to killing 48 women.

He is now 74 years old and serving a life sentence at the state prison in Walla Walla, Washington.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Multiple crews help put out Endwell chimney fire
Festival of Lights Community Night postponed for 1 more evening
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
‘ACHIEVE’ showcases new $4.6 million facility in Norwich

Latest News

A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.
Man on plane accused of stealing $23K in cash from passengers
Donald LeDuc, who was previously convicted of a felony, was arrested for trying to by...
Man with criminal record tried to use fake state trooper ID to buy high-capacity magazines, police say
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
Biden administration releases close ally of Venezuelan president in swap for jailed Americans, the AP learns
A 9-year-old and 16-year-old were sentenced for killing an 11-year-old girl.
Adult and teen sentenced for killing 11-year-old girl