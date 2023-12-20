‘Festival of Lights’ reopens, flash floods soak light displays

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Otsiningo Park is prepared to reopen its gates on Wednesday for the free “Community Night” at the Festival of Lights.

After flash flooding hit the area on Monday, laborers for the parks department and construction crew members have worked nonstop to make sure the festival is up and running for the fourth annual holiday event.

Monday’s flooding resulted in the park’s closure until the rain ended and cleanup work could begin. One of the park’s helping hands said there was a great amount of effort put in to restore the flooded area.

“The amount of debris is unimaginable, said David Harder, who was helping clean the park. “I mean truckloads of [tree] limbs, logs.. different stuff that floated in. We hauled it away by truck, using other machinery.”

⚠️ Due to flooding, the Broome County Festival of Lights will be closed tonight, Monday, December 18, 2023. ⚠️ Free... Posted by Broome County Festival of Lights on Monday, December 18, 2023

The Community Night hosted by Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and his wife Jessica will take place Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m.

