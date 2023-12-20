Gov. Hochul signs ‘Lead Pipe Right to Know Act’

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday to protect state residents from health risk that stem from lead pipes.

The legislation, that is known as the “Lead Pipe Right to Know Act,” makes information easily accessible to the public about the number and location of lead pipes so that state and federal resources can be secured and efficiently targeted to support local efforts to remove all lead pipes impacting New York’s drinking water.

“Lead poisoning poses a clear and present danger to the health and well-being of all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said in a news release. “This nation-leading legislation will protect New Yorkers from lead pipes, which are proven to cause extraordinary harm. I am committed to doing everything in my power to protect the health and well-being of New Yorkers.”

The governor’s office said the legislation will require water utilities across the state to publicly share how many lead service lines are present in their distribution system and where those lines are located so that individuals and policymakers can understand the full scale and extent of the lead service line issue.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters doused a blaze at a structure on Glendale Drive in West Corners early Wednesday...
No injuries reported in early morning fire in West Corners
Infant overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Multiple crews help put out Endwell chimney fire
NYS Education Department releases 2022 to 2023 test score data

Latest News

‘Festival of Lights’ reopens, flash floods soak light displays
Man pleads guilty after breaking into home, stealing Nike sweatshirt
Man pleads guilty after breaking into home, stealing Nike sweatshirt
275 holiday giving boxes to be delivered to families in Broome County
‘Festival of Lights’ reopens, flash floods soak light displays