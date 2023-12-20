Gov. Hochul signs ‘Lead Pipe Right to Know Act’

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday to protect state residents from health risk that stem from lead pipes.

The legislation, that is known as the “Lead Pipe Right to Know Act,” makes information easily accessible to the public about the number and location of lead pipes so that state and federal resources can be secured and efficiently targeted to support local efforts to remove all lead pipes impacting New York’s drinking water.

“Lead poisoning poses a clear and present danger to the health and well-being of all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said in a news release. “This nation-leading legislation will protect New Yorkers from lead pipes, which are proven to cause extraordinary harm. I am committed to doing everything in my power to protect the health and well-being of New Yorkers.”

The governor’s office said the legislation will require water utilities across the state to publicly share how many lead service lines are present in their distribution system and where those lines are located so that individuals and policymakers can understand the full scale and extent of the lead service line issue.

