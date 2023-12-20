High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-19-23)
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, December 19, 2023:
Boys’ Basketball:
Binghamton - 68, Union-Endicott - 69
Johnson City - 81, Maine-Endwell - 64
Corning - 70, Vestal - 57
Owego - 42, Seton Catholic - 60
Chenango Forks - 56, Windsor - 31
Chenango Valley - 59, Waverly - 86
Oxford - 45, Deposit-Hancock - 65
Jefferson/Stamford - 47, Afton - 58
Groton - 55, Tioga - 71
Girls’ Basketball:
Waverly - 35, Chenango Valley - 31
