High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-19-23)

-
-(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, December 19, 2023:

Boys’ Basketball:

Binghamton - 68, Union-Endicott - 69

Johnson City - 81, Maine-Endwell - 64

Corning - 70, Vestal - 57

Owego - 42, Seton Catholic - 60

Chenango Forks - 56, Windsor - 31

Chenango Valley - 59, Waverly - 86

Oxford - 45, Deposit-Hancock - 65

Jefferson/Stamford - 47, Afton - 58

Groton - 55, Tioga - 71

Girls’ Basketball:

Waverly - 35, Chenango Valley - 31

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of rivers in the Southern Tier and how high they are expected to rise before they crest...
Rivers are expected to rise, here’s by how much
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
‘Festival of Lights Community Night’ gets postponed due to flooding
Locals celebrate the life of longtime community advocate Barbara Donnelly
Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's...
Town of Chenango clerk resigns, special meeting to be held due to vacancies

Latest News

Waverly Boys' Basketball
Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Waverly (boys’ basketball)
Union-Endicott Boys' Basketball
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Union-Endicott (boys’ basketball)
Seton Catholic Boys' Basketball
Highlights: Owego vs. Seton Catholic (boys’ basketball)
Vestal Boys' Basketball
Highlights: Corning vs. Vestal (boys’ basketball)