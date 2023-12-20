High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-19-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, December 19, 2023:

Boys’ Basketball:

Binghamton - 68, Union-Endicott - 69

Johnson City - 81, Maine-Endwell - 64

Corning - 70, Vestal - 57

Owego - 42, Seton Catholic - 60

Chenango Forks - 56, Windsor - 31

Chenango Valley - 59, Waverly - 86

Oxford - 45, Deposit-Hancock - 65

Jefferson/Stamford - 47, Afton - 58

Groton - 55, Tioga - 71

Girls’ Basketball:

Waverly - 35, Chenango Valley - 31

