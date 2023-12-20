Hochul announces $100M in funding to assist families with childcare needs

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced two new initiatives totaling a combined $100 million in funding designed to increase child care supply for New York State families.

The announcement includes $50 million in capital funding to provide grants for the construction of new childcare centers or the expansion of existing centers. An additional $50 million in business tax credits will be available for eligible businesses that create or expand infant and toddler childcare options for their employees directly or through a third party.

“Let’s make it easier on all families here in New York,” said Hochul. “We’re focused on affordability, making life easier, more affordable here in the State of New York and focusing on our families will give them the resources they need to thrive in our state and also help our employers be the place people want to work.”

The application to receive tax credits for childcare seats created in 2023 opens Jan. 1, 2024, and closes on Jan. 31, 2024.

