Hochul announces $100M in funding to assist families with childcare needs

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced two new initiatives totaling a combined $100 million in funding designed to increase child care supply for New York State families.

The announcement includes $50 million in capital funding to provide grants for the construction of new childcare centers or the expansion of existing centers. An additional $50 million in business tax credits will be available for eligible businesses that create or expand infant and toddler childcare options for their employees directly or through a third party.

“Let’s make it easier on all families here in New York,” said Hochul. “We’re focused on affordability, making life easier, more affordable here in the State of New York and focusing on our families will give them the resources they need to thrive in our state and also help our employers be the place people want to work.”

The application to receive tax credits for childcare seats created in 2023 opens Jan. 1, 2024, and closes on Jan. 31, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters doused a blaze at a structure on Glendale Drive in West Corners early Wednesday...
No injuries reported in early morning fire in West Corners
Infant overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Multiple crews help put out Endwell chimney fire
NYS Education Department releases 2022 to 2023 test score data

Latest News

Hochul announces $100M in funding to assist families with childcare needs
Fire officials said two people were hurt in a crash on Route 17 East in Owego Wednesday morning.
Multiple sent to hospital in crash that closed Owego highway
1 hurt after Honda crashes into Vestal home
Infant overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested