Infant overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

WAVERLY, NY (WBNG) -- The Waverly Police Department said an 8-month-old infant had fentanyl in her system and her father was charged.

The department said on Oct. 13, around 9:30 a.m., officers and Greater Valley EMS received a 911 call about the infant in severe respiratory distress at a Broad Street residence. When officers and EMS crews arrived, they found the infant not breathing. The police rendered medical care to the infant before EMS crews arrived. Eventually, the infant was flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.

The Waverly Police Department said, that during treatment and through the course of an investigation, the fentanyl was discovered in the infant’s system.

Following a further police investigation and with the assistance of the Tioga County, New York Child Protection Services and the Tioga County New York District Attorney’s Office criminal charges were filed by police. Eventually, a warrant of arrest was issued for her father, Timothy R. Henry; 48; whose last known address was 376 Broad St. Apt. B of Waverly.

Henry was located and arrested by Sayre, Pa. police on Dec. 19 without incident. He was charged with felony assault in the second degree, felony reckless endangerment in the second degree, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor reckless endangerment in the second degree.

Henry is being held at the Bradford County Jail and bail has been set at $100,000.

The infant has recovered from the overdose, police noted.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.