‘Iron Agave’ set to open in downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Iron Agave is finally turning on its lights and setting up the tables for the community members to enjoy their Texmex world.

Owner Dan Polhamus said he is excited to finally bring their vision to fruition and have visitors enjoy their food.

This week and next week they will be having a soft opening. Polhamus said if the lights are on you are free to come and try whatever they are offering that day. Gift cards will also be available to purchase.

Polhamus said he always wanted a restaurant downtown so he could be in the heart of Binghamton.

“We almost want people to feel like they’re stepping into a different part of the world when they come in here,” Polhamus said. “There should be a neat vibe, almost like an urban vibe. It should be funky but comfortable and we just think the environment alone before you even have a drink, before you even get food in front of you, you should feel like you’re in a cool place for you to have a fun time.”

The grand opening will be on Dec. 27. The restaurant will be open at 4 p.m. to start but in the future, Polhamus hopes to have a brunch and lunch menu.

Polhamus is also the owner of Food & Fire, a BBQ-style cuisine, in Johnson City.

Iron Agave will occupy the space once held by the now closed Dos Rios restaurant.

