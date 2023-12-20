Man pleads guilty after breaking into home, stealing Nike sweatshirt

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023
DELAWARE COUNTY (WBNG) -- According to Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, a man pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree, a class D felony, on Dec. 18 in Delaware County Court.

According to a news release, said Kyle Oakley, 32, of South Kortright, NY, was charged following an investigation of forced entry into a seasonal residence in March 2022.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department responded to the homeowner’s report of damage to the front door. The deputy that responded began an investigation and recovered a Nike sweatshirt that did not belong to the homeowner.

The sweatshirt was submitted to the New York State Police Crime Lab for DNA extraction, according to Smith. Forensic evaluation detected the presence of Oakley’s DNA which led to his arrest by the sheriff’s department.

The new release added that Judge Gary Rosa sentenced Oakley to a five-year term of felony probation supervision. The court also ordered Oakley to pay $1,000 in restitution to the homeowner for the damages caused to the property investigated.

The news release noted that a violation of the felony probation could result in a possible re-sentencing of up to two and one-third years to seven.

