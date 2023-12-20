Multi-house fire on Glendale Drive
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Around two this morning, West Corners Fire Department responded to a multi-house fire on Glendale Dr. in Endicott,
According to Broome County Dispatch, State Police were also on the scene along with a Union ambulance on standby.
As of 3:30 a.m., the road was still closed, and a detour was provided.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for any official developments.
