Multi-house fire on Glendale Drive

By Erin Lawlor
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Around two this morning, West Corners Fire Department responded to a multi-house fire on Glendale Dr. in Endicott,

According to Broome County Dispatch, State Police were also on the scene along with a Union ambulance on standby.

As of 3:30 a.m., the road was still closed, and a detour was provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for any official developments.

