Multiple sent to hospital in crash that closed Owego highway

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Fire Department said multiple people were taken to the hospital after an early morning crash Wednesday.

The department posted on its Facebook page that around 2:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to Route 17 East near Exit 64 for a report of a two-car crash with entrapment. Upon arrival at the scene, each vehicle had one person inside and both needed extrication. They were taken to the hospital.

Guthrie Air was activated and a landing zone was established on the highway. The Nichols Fire Department assisted with closing Route 17 East at Exit 63.

At approximately 2:35am Owego Fire and Owego Emergency Squad were dispatched to State Route 17E near exit 64 for a... Posted by Owego Fire Department on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

The Apalachin Fire Department, New York State Police, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and the Owego Police Department also assisted.

“With multiple agencies operating on scene, it was evident that teamwork, training together and good communications made for a successful collaboration, great job by all,” the Owego Fire Department wrote.

Route 17 East reopened by 4:50 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.