No injuries reported in early morning fire in West Corners

Firefighters doused a blaze at a structure on Glendale Drive in West Corners early Wednesday...
Firefighters doused a blaze at a structure on Glendale Drive in West Corners early Wednesday morning.(West Corners Fire Department)
By Erin Lawlor
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- The West Corners Fire Department posted updates to a fire it responded to on Glendale Drive around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The department said it responded to the structure fire and saw flames coming through the peak of the roof. A specific address was not given.

The department noted that due to structural stability and limited access, the fire was fought from the exterior only but it was brought under control in 20 minutes. However, crews continued to work on pockets of fire for about two hours.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze.

A section of Glendale Drive was closed while crews were at the scene.

