No injuries reported in early morning fire in West Corners

WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- The West Corners Fire Department posted updates to a fire it responded to on Glendale Drive around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The department said it responded to the structure fire and saw flames coming through the peak of the roof. A specific address was not given.

The department noted that due to structural stability and limited access, the fire was fought from the exterior only but it was brought under control in 20 minutes. However, crews continued to work on pockets of fire for about two hours.

On Wednesday, December 20 at 01:44am, West Corners Fire was called to a reported structure fire along Glendale Dr. On... Posted by West Corners Fire on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

There were no injuries reported in the blaze.

A section of Glendale Drive was closed while crews were at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.