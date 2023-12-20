A pretty nice day!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 38 (34-40) Wind NW 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. Low 24 (20-26) Wind N 10-15 G20 mph

THURSDAY: Early clouds, increasing sunshine. High 34 (30-36) Wind N 10-15 G20 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 16 Wind N 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mixed showers. 30% High 36 Low 28

SUNDAY, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 30

MONDAY, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Low 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 44 Low 36

High pressure will give us a quiet day with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front moving in from the north will give us some clouds tonight.

After some early clouds Thursday, we’ll have increasing sunshine. Partly

cloudy skies Friday.

A clipper moving through the Great Lakes will give us mixed showers Saturday.

Cool and quiet for Sunday, Christmas Eve, with partly cloudy skies. More clouds

for Christmas.

A cold front moving in from the west will give us clouds and showers Tuesday.

