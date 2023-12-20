Quiet weather continues

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 20-27

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 29-34

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to clear and cold. Low: 14-20

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather remains dominant through Friday. Thursday looks mostly sunny and by the time Friday rolls around there could be a few more clouds.

A weak disturbance will move into the northeast Saturday and could bring some rain or snow showers. The chance of precipitation is around 30% so it is not guaranteed.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look quiet and dry. Sunday highs will be near 40 and Christmas Day highs will be in the mid and upper 40s, flirting with 50. Signs point to an even milder Tuesday with highs still around 50 remaining into Wednesday, too. Some showers could develop both Tuesday and Wednesday.

