United Presbyterian Church needs volunteers

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Erin Lawlor
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The United Presbyterian Church in downtown Binghamton has been providing hot meals to the community every Tuesday for almost 30 years.

Sherry Conklin started as the kitchen coordinator for the church during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been helping ever since. She told 12 News that right now they only have three volunteers who come every week and they are in desperate need of more help.

Other than the hot meals, they also provide a food pantry on Wednesdays and offer clothing when it is available. Conklin explained they feed at least 100 people every Tuesday so, the help is needed to prep the meals on Monday and do the cooking and serving on Tuesdays.

”There are more homeless in this town, city, the triple cities actually, than anybody even realizes,” Conklin said. “They’re just almost invisible people and they are trying so hard to just survive.”

With the holiday season approaching, help is needed more than ever.

If you are interested in volunteering you can contact the United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-house fire on Glendale Drive
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Multiple crews help put out Endwell chimney fire
Festival of Lights Community Night postponed for 1 more evening
NYS Education Department releases 2022 to 2023 test score data

Latest News

1 hurt after Honda crashes into Vestal home
Infant overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
‘Iron Agave’ set to open in downtown Binghamton
Bandera Family Christmas dinner is back for its 34th year