United Presbyterian Church needs volunteers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The United Presbyterian Church in downtown Binghamton has been providing hot meals to the community every Tuesday for almost 30 years.

Sherry Conklin started as the kitchen coordinator for the church during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been helping ever since. She told 12 News that right now they only have three volunteers who come every week and they are in desperate need of more help.

Other than the hot meals, they also provide a food pantry on Wednesdays and offer clothing when it is available. Conklin explained they feed at least 100 people every Tuesday so, the help is needed to prep the meals on Monday and do the cooking and serving on Tuesdays.

”There are more homeless in this town, city, the triple cities actually, than anybody even realizes,” Conklin said. “They’re just almost invisible people and they are trying so hard to just survive.”

With the holiday season approaching, help is needed more than ever.

If you are interested in volunteering you can contact the United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton.

