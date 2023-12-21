232 new troopers join New York State Police

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- 232 New York State Troopers graduated from the 213th session of the basic school of the New York State Police Academy.

The ceremony was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, NY. Thursday’s graduation increases the state police ranks to 4,781 sworn members. For the next 10 weeks, the new troopers will be evaluated under a training program supervised by senior field training officers.

Governor Kathy Hochul laid out her expectations for the recruits.

“What will your legacy be?” Hochul asked the new troopers. “What will people say about you and your contributions and perhaps the lives you saved that you may never know? And those conflicts that you resolved without violence. All of those, all of that, is what I hope that you better look on in your life.”

The new troopers will report for field duty on Dec. 27.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
Firefighters doused a blaze at a structure on Glendale Drive in West Corners early Wednesday...
No injuries reported in early morning fire in West Corners
Fire officials said two people were hurt in a crash on Route 17 East in Owego Wednesday morning.
Multiple sent to hospital in crash that closed Owego highway
1 hurt after Honda crashes into Vestal home
Brooklyn landlord banned from owning property in Binghamton in court settlement

Latest News

Brooklyn landlord banned from owning property in Binghamton in court settlement
Santa makes detour through local nursing homes
Binghamton Mayor to appoint interim representative for 6th district due to tie
Binghamton Mayor to appoint interim representative for 6th district due to tie
Santa makes nursing home detour through Binghamton area