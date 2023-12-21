232 new troopers join New York State Police

(WBNG) -- 232 New York State Troopers graduated from the 213th session of the basic school of the New York State Police Academy.

The ceremony was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, NY. Thursday’s graduation increases the state police ranks to 4,781 sworn members. For the next 10 weeks, the new troopers will be evaluated under a training program supervised by senior field training officers.

Governor Kathy Hochul laid out her expectations for the recruits.

“What will your legacy be?” Hochul asked the new troopers. “What will people say about you and your contributions and perhaps the lives you saved that you may never know? And those conflicts that you resolved without violence. All of those, all of that, is what I hope that you better look on in your life.”

The new troopers will report for field duty on Dec. 27.

