Binghamton Mayor to appoint interim representative for 6th district due to tie

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In the race to represent Binghamton’s sixth district on the city council, a tie between Democrat Rebecca Rathmell and Republican Phillip Strawn has been declared a tie.

On Thursday, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said upon first learning of the tie between the two candidates; the city began doing research as to what procedure to take. Kraham said after conferring with the New York State Council of Mayors, it is his responsibility to appoint someone to fill the seat ahead of a special election next year.

“In the Second Class Cities Law Article Three: sections 14 and 15: It states that the mayor shall make an appointment while the special election is to happen at the next general election time,,” Kraham described to 12 News.

Kraham said he hopes to announce his appointment for the vacant seat sometime next week. The interim representative is slated to begin service by early 2024.

