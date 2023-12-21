Brooklyn landlord banned from owning property in Binghamton in court settlement

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced a court settlement against Brooklyn landlord Isaac Anazaroot Thursday.

The settlement bans Anzaroot from owning or managing property in Binghamton for the next 15 years and transfers 26 of his properties to the city under the court-approved settlement.

Mayor Kraham said, that due to pending judgments and garnishments against him, Binghamton will retain a fund with the appraised value of the properties; which the city said equates to around $751,000 after owed taxes, water bills and other fees; pending any court orders directing the funds disbursement to creditors.

Anzaroot went on trial this year for housing code violations regarding the properties he owned in Binghamton. At the time, the Brooklyn native said he thought he was being treated unfairly by the City of Binghamton.

In July 2022, he was arrested over the code violations.

As part of the settlement, Anzaroot will drop all active litigation against the city of Binghamton and waive all future claims, Kraham’s office said, and the city will dismiss its current criminal prosecutions against Anzaroot and associated LLCs.

“No one person has done more harm to Binghamton’s neighborhoods than Isaac Anzaroot,” Kraham said. “From my first day in office, I promised to hold bad actors accountable and send a clear message that we will not tolerate slumlords who put families in danger and hurt the integrity of our neighborhoods. This deal delivers a huge victory to residents, banning the area’s most notorious landlord from owning property in Binghamton for the next 15 years.”

Kraham called the settlement the largest action taken against a problematic landlord in the city’s history.

12 News reached out Anzaroot’s attorney, Ronald Benjamin, for comment but have not heard back.

His office noted that Anzaroot owned more than 100 properties in the city in recent years. Properties apart from the 26 that will be transferred to the city are in some sort of court-ordered receivership or mortgage or tax foreclosure. Kraham said he anticipates there will be further development on these properties in the coming months.

The mayor said the following transferred properties will be demolished, rehabilitated or sold:

3 Cary St.

32 Carroll St.

22 Clarke St.

41 Clinton St.

43.5 Clinton St.

2 Fayette St.

3 Fayette St.

4.5 Fayette St

42 Fayette St.

181 Hawley St.

182 Hawley St

114 Henry St.

122 Henry St.

124 Henry St.

206 Henry St.

206.5 Henry St.

208 Henry St.

210 Henry St.

312 Main St.

193 Matthews St.

9 Mill St.

155 Murray St.

12 Rutherford St.

5 Sturges St.

30 Thorp St.

31 Travis St.

