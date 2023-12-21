THURSDAY: Early clouds, increasing sunshine. High 34 (30-36) Wind N 3-8 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 16 (14-20) Wind L&V

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds. High 38 (34-40) Wind S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 26 Wind S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mixed showers. 30% High 38 Low 30

SUNDAY, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, early mixed showers. 20% High 40 Low 32

MONDAY, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. High 46 Low 36

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 40% High 48 Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 50 Low 36

A cold front moving through will give us some early clouds today. After early clouds,

we’ll have increasing sunshine. With clear skies and light winds, it’s going to get

cold tonight.

We’ll have early sunshine with increasing clouds Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy

Friday night.

A clipper moving through the Great Lakes will give us mixed showers Saturday.

Some mixed showers linger into early Sunday. Skies will turn partly cloudy.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Monday, Christmas Day.

A cold front moving in from the west will give us clouds, rain and showers Tuesday

into Wednesday.

