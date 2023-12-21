Early clouds, increasing sunshine
Seasonably cold
THURSDAY: Early clouds, increasing sunshine. High 34 (30-36) Wind N 3-8 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 16 (14-20) Wind L&V
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds. High 38 (34-40) Wind S 5-10 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 26 Wind S 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mixed showers. 30% High 38 Low 30
SUNDAY, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, early mixed showers. 20% High 40 Low 32
MONDAY, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. High 46 Low 36
TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 40% High 48 Low 38
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 50 Low 36
A cold front moving through will give us some early clouds today. After early clouds,
we’ll have increasing sunshine. With clear skies and light winds, it’s going to get
cold tonight.
We’ll have early sunshine with increasing clouds Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy
Friday night.
A clipper moving through the Great Lakes will give us mixed showers Saturday.
Some mixed showers linger into early Sunday. Skies will turn partly cloudy.
We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Monday, Christmas Day.
A cold front moving in from the west will give us clouds, rain and showers Tuesday
into Wednesday.
