Greek Peak Mountain Resorts starts 65th ski season

CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- Two weeks ago marked the beginning of the 65th ski season at Greek Peak Moutain.

Last season, the resort got 114 ski days, seven more days than the previous year. this is due to their new snowmaking infrastructure plan.

Director of Marketing Jon Spaulding said with these new infrastructure improvements, it looks like the mountain is on track to have the same or more ski days this season.

These new snow guns were part of a $3.5 million investment into the mountain.

“They’re able to output about 26 football fields of snow, one foot deep, in a 24-hour period,” Spaulding said. " So, it gives us a lot of flexibility. As long as it’s cold enough, we can output a ton of snow and open trails in a 24-hour period.”

Although the rain over the past few days has set the mountain back, Spaulding said they are seeing the same amount of skiers and snowboarders as last season.

These snow guns have been essential to the mountain as there has not been enough natural snowfall. Now, with the guns producing the amount of snow they do, the mountain can open new trails on Dec. 23, and its night-time ski, just the day before, on Dec. 22.

Spaulding described this season as exciting and he can’t wait to see the opportunities the snow guns bring.

“Our guests have just been so thankful for the amount of skiing we’ve been able to give them,” Spaulding said. “I mean, people look in their backyards and see green grass, but that’s not the case here. We’ve got a lot of snow out here.”

Avid skier Kristin Reynolds has been skiing at Greek Peak since 1981.

Reynolds said he realized Greek Peak was the only mountain open due to their new snow guns.

“Skiing is great,” Reynolds said. “I mean, Greek Peak is one of the only areas open now because of the snowmaking and grooming so pick a day and come. Take your chances, it’s been really good this year.”

Reynolds said he keeps coming back to the mountain after all of these years because of the people.

“It’s so social here,” Reynolds said. “Greek’s a great mountain, especially for new skiers, beginners and little kids.”

You can ski at Greek Peak for $10 as a part of its fundraiser for the United Methodist Church Virgil Food Pantry on Dec. 21. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the church, making it one of their largest fundraisers of every year.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.