High school girls’ and boys’ basketball scores (12-20-23)
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier and Section 4 on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Girls’ Basketball:
Maine-Endwell - 35, Johnson City - 51
Union-Endicott - 46, Binghamton - 42
Vestal - 38, Corning - 41
Windsor - 29, Chenango Forks - 61
Seton Catholic - 44, Owego - 51
Oneonta - 35, Delhi - 45
Boys’ Basketball:
Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton - 50, Schenevus - 74
