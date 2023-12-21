High school girls’ and boys’ basketball scores (12-20-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier and Section 4 on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Girls’ Basketball:

Maine-Endwell - 35, Johnson City - 51

Union-Endicott - 46, Binghamton - 42

Vestal - 38, Corning - 41

Windsor - 29, Chenango Forks - 61

Seton Catholic - 44, Owego - 51

Oneonta - 35, Delhi - 45

Boys’ Basketball:

Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton - 50, Schenevus - 74

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.