High school girls’ and boys’ basketball scores (12-20-23)

-
-(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier and Section 4 on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Girls’ Basketball:

Maine-Endwell - 35, Johnson City - 51

Union-Endicott - 46, Binghamton - 42

Vestal - 38, Corning - 41

Windsor - 29, Chenango Forks - 61

Seton Catholic - 44, Owego - 51

Oneonta - 35, Delhi - 45

Boys’ Basketball:

Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton - 50, Schenevus - 74

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
Firefighters doused a blaze at a structure on Glendale Drive in West Corners early Wednesday...
No injuries reported in early morning fire in West Corners
1 hurt after Honda crashes into Vestal home
Fire officials said two people were hurt in a crash on Route 17 East in Owego Wednesday morning.
Multiple sent to hospital in crash that closed Owego highway
Multiple crews help put out Endwell chimney fire

Latest News

-
Highlights: Windsor vs. Chenango Forks (girls’ basketball)
-
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Binghamton (girls’ basketball)
-
Highlights: Vestal vs. Corning (girls’ basketball)
-
Maine-Endwell offensive lineman Tanner Burlingame signs with UMass