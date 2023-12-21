Homer Brink Elementary students learn holiday Sign Language

By Erin Lawlor
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Homer Brink Elementary School is getting into the holiday spirit with inclusivity.

MaryAnn Stefko is the Early Intervention Therapist at the “Scranton School of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children.” This is the second time she has visited Homer Brink Elementary and said she loves seeing how excited the students get when learning a new language.

“Our mission of the school is to spread awareness and be a resource for programs and people throughout our region because we know our kiddos are going to grow up and they’re going to live and work in this region,” Stefko said.

Stefko explained learning a language as a child is much easier and allows students to be more inclusive of their peers.

“They recognize the fact that not everyone communicates in the same way,” Stefko said. “And the more options and opportunities we can give children to communicate with each other, the better they’re going to be.”

Stefko taught the kindergarten through fifth-grade students the American Sign Language alphabet, numbers one through 10, a couple of everyday signs and for a holiday treat, the song “Jingle Bells.”

Stefko said she loves coming back to the school to see how much they’ve remembered and how eager they are to learn more.

“Just watching the kids grow, ya know, you come in and they don’t know any sign language and they’re apprehensive and not sure that they can do it,” Stefko said. “And truthfully by the second or third time they’re like ‘Ms. MaryAnn look what we can do!’ And that’s awesome.”

Homer Brink Elementary is part of the Maine-Endwell School District.

