‘On Location Tours’ to showcase locations of ‘Elf’

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- “On Location Tours” is a TV and movie film location tour company and that offers tours in New York City, Boston and Chicago.

This holiday season, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the beloved holiday classic, “Elf,” they added a new tour of the movie.

The tour begins in Central Park and it takes you through some of the film’s most iconic locations.

It lasts for about two hours by vehicle and it is a private tour for up to 22 people.

“I think personally, Elf speaks to so many people, all different ages not only because of its hilarious humor but it also blends so many classic Christmas movies into one, it’s really just so hard not to love Buddy’s character and we found over the years, myself included, that it’s become also such a quotable film,” said

On Location Tours is currently working on bringing more tours. One is currently in the works is a tour of the Devil Wears Prada.

For more information about On Location Tours, follow this link.

