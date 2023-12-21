Maine-Endwell High School hosts ‘Spartanpalooza’, with in-school basketball game, day of activities

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Maine-Endwell high school celebrated the upcoming Christmas holiday with a school-wide event called Spartanpalooza. The event included a basketball game during school hours against Vestal, and unified basketball game between the two schools, and plenty of activities all day long.

