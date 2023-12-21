Maine-Endwell High School hosts ‘Spartanpalooza’, with in-school basketball game, day of activities

By Jacob Russo
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Maine-Endwell high school celebrated the upcoming Christmas holiday with a school-wide event called Spartanpalooza. The event included a basketball game during school hours against Vestal, and unified basketball game between the two schools, and plenty of activities all day long.

Watch the video above to hear from the school on M-E’s newest tradition!

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
Firefighters doused a blaze at a structure on Glendale Drive in West Corners early Wednesday...
No injuries reported in early morning fire in West Corners
Fire officials said two people were hurt in a crash on Route 17 East in Owego Wednesday morning.
Multiple sent to hospital in crash that closed Owego highway
1 hurt after Honda crashes into Vestal home
Brooklyn landlord banned from owning property in Binghamton in court settlement

Latest News

Maine-Endwell Boys Basketball
Highlights: Vestal vs. Maine-Endwell (boys’ basketball)
-
High school girls’ and boys’ basketball scores (12-20-23)
-
Highlights: Windsor vs. Chenango Forks (girls’ basketball)
-
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Binghamton (girls’ basketball)