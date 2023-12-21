Maine-Endwell offensive lineman Tanner Burlingame signs with UMass

By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Three-star offensive lineman Tanner Burlingame made it official on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to play football for the UMass Minutemen.

As the third-ranked offensive linemen in the state of New York according to 247 Sports, Tanner had plenty of options in his recruitment, but ultimately chose UMass to continue his career.

