Maine-Endwell’s Adam DeSantis signs letter of intent to play at Colgate

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Maine-Endwell two-way lineman Adam DeSantis took advantage of the early signing period in college football, inking his name and officially committing to play college football for the Colgate Raiders.

DeSantis noted that the environment on campus and the coaching staff at Colgate was a big reason why he chose to play for the Raiders.

Watch the video above to hear from DeSantis on why Colgate was the right fit for him!

Trench DAWG 🦴😤



Beefing up the D-Line with 2022 NYS Player of the Year and State Champion @AdamDeSantis8 !#GoGate | #ThreeForTheGate pic.twitter.com/2Q51pAp4rN — Colgate Football (@ColgateFB) December 20, 2023

