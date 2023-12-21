Maine-Endwell’s Adam DeSantis signs letter of intent to play at Colgate
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Maine-Endwell two-way lineman Adam DeSantis took advantage of the early signing period in college football, inking his name and officially committing to play college football for the Colgate Raiders.
DeSantis noted that the environment on campus and the coaching staff at Colgate was a big reason why he chose to play for the Raiders.
Watch the video above to hear from DeSantis on why Colgate was the right fit for him!
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.