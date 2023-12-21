Molinaro introduces bill to help feed summer camps through inflation

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Representative Marc Molinaro (Republican, New York 19th Congressional District) announced Thursday the introduction of the Summer Nutrition Act.

The bill intends to help local summer meal providers keep up with inflation and continue serving meals to children. The Republican said it will provide parity to summer camps by indexing the value of the commodities they receive through the Summer Food Service Program to inflation, making it equal to the formula that determines the value for school lunches.

“We see inflation every time we go to the grocery store. So, it makes sense this same inflationary pressure is pressing down on summer meal sites and threatening their ability to continue feeding kids in need,” said Molinaro. “My bipartisan bill makes a simple fix to index the donations they receive from the federal government to inflation, so they can continue fighting hunger and caring for kids.”

Molinaro’s office said the US Department of Agriculture donates food to be served to children facing food insecurity through the National School Lunch Program and the Summer Food Service Program. That program is designed to fill the nutrition gap that children face when school is not in session by serving nutritious meals in poorer areas.

Representative Yvette D. Clark (Democrat, New York Ninth Congressional District) co-sponsored the bill.

