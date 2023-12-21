No weather issues through Saturday

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cold. Wide range in temperatures is possible. Low: 14-23

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 35-40

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 24-30

Saturday: 40% chance of some rain/snow showers later in the day. High: 38, Low: 31

Christmas Eve: Partly sunny. High: 40, Low: 32

Christmas Day: Partly sunny and mild. High: 50, Low: 37

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather remains dominant through Friday. A weak disturbance will move into the northeast Saturday and will likely bring some later day rain or snow showers. The chance of precipitation is around 40%.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look quiet and dry. Sunday highs will be near 40 and Christmas Day highs will be flirting with 50.

Signs point to an even milder Tuesday with highs still in the 40s remaining into Wednesday, too. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast Wednesday. Some long-range guidance is hinting at another coastal low, or inland low, that could bring steady to heavy rain to the region. It is too soon to be specific or even confident that a low will form. If it does, the storm will be a ‘warm’ one with rain dominating the precipitation-type.

