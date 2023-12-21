Santa makes detour through local nursing homes

(WBNG) -- A group of residents have been spreading holiday cheer throughout the week by delivering gifts to senior citizens at nursing homes around the area.

The gifts that are distributed with the help of Santa include dolls, homemade blankets, puzzle books, stuffed animals and more. The initiative to give back to seniors began with the Owner of Jessica‘s County Recipes Jessica Bronson who said the idea has grown over the years and it is all about spreading holiday cheer.

“This is our third annual nursing home fundraiser,” said Bronson. “We started off with my customers donating wreaths and Christmas cards and this year we went bigger we got the big man and he’s giving all the residents gifts.”

Santa has made his way to nursing homes in Owego and Endicott with another stop planned in Johnson City on Friday.

