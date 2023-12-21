Tinder expands offering of invite-only $499 monthly membership

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - If you’re single, this might be good news for you.

Now, you can pay $500 a month to endlessly swipe profiles on Tinder.

The dating app is offering a new service called Tinder Select.

You have to be invited and according to Tinder, only 1% of its users receive an invitation.

If you get one, you’ll be able to access the service for that hefty price tag.

The membership gets you a badge on your profile indicating that you are a Select member. You can also message users without matching first and Tinder promises that you will be seen by its most sought-after profiles.

Tinder Select was first rolled out in September and is now expanding.

