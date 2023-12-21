Waverly QB Joey Tomasso commits to play football for William & Mary

(WBNG) - Talented Waverly quarterback and defending state champion Joey Tomasso announced where he would be playing college football Wednesday morning, committing to the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

In a post on Twitter, Tomasso stated that he was committing to the Tribe, who had previously offered him a spot on their team earlier in December.

I am honored to say that I have signed this morning to continue my education and athletic career at The College of William and Mary! #GoTribe🔰 Thank you to my teammates, coaches, friends and most importantly my family. @WMTribeFootball @CoachChristianT @CoachMikeLondon pic.twitter.com/Mymq9cvyEU — Joey Tomasso (@JoeyTomasso) December 20, 2023

