Waverly QB Joey Tomasso commits to play football for William & Mary

Waverly QB Joey Tomasso (11) throws a pass in a high school football game against Salamanca.
Waverly QB Joey Tomasso (11) throws a pass in a high school football game against Salamanca.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Talented Waverly quarterback and defending state champion Joey Tomasso announced where he would be playing college football Wednesday morning, committing to the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

In a post on Twitter, Tomasso stated that he was committing to the Tribe, who had previously offered him a spot on their team earlier in December.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
Firefighters doused a blaze at a structure on Glendale Drive in West Corners early Wednesday...
No injuries reported in early morning fire in West Corners
1 hurt after Honda crashes into Vestal home
Fire officials said two people were hurt in a crash on Route 17 East in Owego Wednesday morning.
Multiple sent to hospital in crash that closed Owego highway
Multiple crews help put out Endwell chimney fire

Latest News

-
Maine-Endwell offensive lineman Tanner Burlingame signs with UMass
-
Maine-Endwell’s Adam DeSantis signs letter of intent to play at Colgate
Waverly Boys' Basketball
Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Waverly (boys’ basketball)
-
High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-19-23)