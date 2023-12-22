Broome County Public Library puts special grab-n-go bags for youth

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Public Library has something special for youth during the winter break.

Since 2020, the library has put together grab-n-go bags for children from preschool to fifth grade and teens in grades sixth through twelfth grade. These bags consist of age-appropriate activities from coloring pages for the younger age group and a winter ornament project for the older children.

The head of Youth Services Department Kelsey Matoushek said these bags started when the COVID-19 Pandemic began.

“This was a response to COVID when we weren’t able to do in-person programs,” said Matoushek “Even though we’re back to our in-person programs, it was so popular that we continued doing them for winter break and spring break.”

The bags can be picked up at the Youth Services Desk while supplies last.

