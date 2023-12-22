A cold start to your Friday
Temperatures on the rise!
FRIDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 38 (34-40) Wind E becoming S 3-8 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds. Low 26 (24-48) Wind S 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Cloudy. Mixed showers in the afternoon. 0-.10″ rain, 0-.50″ snow 40%
High 38 (34-40) Wind S 10-15 mph
SATURDAY NIGH: Cloudy with a wintry mix. 0-.05″ rain, 0-.50″ (1.00″) snow Low 32
Wind S 5-10 mph
SUNDAY, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, early mixed showers. 20% High 40 Low 34
MONDAY, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. High 48 Low 36
TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 40% High 48 Low 40
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 30% High 48 Low 36
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. Falling temperatures. 20% High 38 Low 28
We’ll have early sunshine with increasing clouds Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy
turning mostly cloudy Friday night.
A clipper moving through the Great Lakes will give us mixed showers Saturday. The
precipitation will hold off until the afternoon.
Some mixed showers linger into early Sunday. Skies will turn partly cloudy.
We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Monday, Christmas Day.
A cold front moving in from the west will give us clouds, rain and showers Tuesday
into Wednesday.
Turning colder again with mixed showers Thursday. Temperatures will fall through the
40s and into the 30s.
