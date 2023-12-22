A cold start to your Friday

FRIDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 38 (34-40) Wind E becoming S 3-8 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds. Low 26 (24-48) Wind S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Mixed showers in the afternoon. 0-.10″ rain, 0-.50″ snow 40%

High 38 (34-40) Wind S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY NIGH: Cloudy with a wintry mix. 0-.05″ rain, 0-.50″ (1.00″) snow Low 32

Wind S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, early mixed showers. 20% High 40 Low 34

MONDAY, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. High 48 Low 36

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 40% High 48 Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 30% High 48 Low 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. Falling temperatures. 20% High 38 Low 28

We’ll have early sunshine with increasing clouds Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy

turning mostly cloudy Friday night.

A clipper moving through the Great Lakes will give us mixed showers Saturday. The

precipitation will hold off until the afternoon.

Some mixed showers linger into early Sunday. Skies will turn partly cloudy.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Monday, Christmas Day.

A cold front moving in from the west will give us clouds, rain and showers Tuesday

into Wednesday.

Turning colder again with mixed showers Thursday. Temperatures will fall through the

40s and into the 30s.

