Congrats recruits! Several new troopers come from Binghamton area
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Congrats to the 232 new troopers that will join the New York State Police.
Several of the recruits are from the Greater Binghamton area and Southern Tier! Congrats too:
- Michael Chewens from Binghamton
- David Conn from Binghamton
- Ryan Bunker from Vestal
- Kyle Wright from Walton, NY
- Samantha Acuna from Delhi, NY
- Zachary Wolcott from Kirkwood, NY
- Alex Hoskins from Sidney, NY
- Daniel Matthews from Conklin, NY
- Justin Struble from Apalachin, NY
- Ann Aulino from Roxbury, NY
- Paige Polizzi from Afton, NY
These recruits will serve in Troop C. They graduated from the 213th session of the basic school of the New York State Police Academy.
For a full list of the recruits, follow this link.
