Congrats recruits! Several new troopers come from Binghamton area

(WBNG) -- Congrats to the 232 new troopers that will join the New York State Police.

Several of the recruits are from the Greater Binghamton area and Southern Tier! Congrats too:

Michael Chewens from Binghamton

David Conn from Binghamton

Ryan Bunker from Vestal

Kyle Wright from Walton, NY

Samantha Acuna from Delhi, NY

Zachary Wolcott from Kirkwood, NY

Alex Hoskins from Sidney, NY

Daniel Matthews from Conklin, NY

Justin Struble from Apalachin, NY

Ann Aulino from Roxbury, NY

Paige Polizzi from Afton, NY

These recruits will serve in Troop C. They graduated from the 213th session of the basic school of the New York State Police Academy.

