Congrats recruits! Several new troopers come from Binghamton area

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Congrats to the 232 new troopers that will join the New York State Police.

Several of the recruits are from the Greater Binghamton area and Southern Tier! Congrats too:

  • Michael Chewens from Binghamton
  • David Conn from Binghamton
  • Ryan Bunker from Vestal
  • Kyle Wright from Walton, NY
  • Samantha Acuna from Delhi, NY
  • Zachary Wolcott from Kirkwood, NY
  • Alex Hoskins from Sidney, NY
  • Daniel Matthews from Conklin, NY
  • Justin Struble from Apalachin, NY
  • Ann Aulino from Roxbury, NY
  • Paige Polizzi from Afton, NY

These recruits will serve in Troop C. They graduated from the 213th session of the basic school of the New York State Police Academy.

For a full list of the recruits, follow this link.

