Cortland quarterback Zac Boyes and North Central RB Joe Sacco lead AP Division III All-America team

Cortland quarterback Zac Boyes.
Cortland quarterback Zac Boyes.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Quarterback Zac Boyes, who led Cortland to its first national championship, and running Joe Sacco from national runner-up North Central highlighted The Associated Press Division III All-America Team. Boyes had 349 yards passing and 123 rushing in Cortland’s 38-37 victory against North Central in the title game last week. He was joined on the first team by teammates Cody Aikey, an offensive lineman, and Cole Burgess, a wide receiver. North Central led all teams with five first-team selections, including affensive linemen Jeske Maples and Jarod Thornton and receivers DeAngelo Hardy and Joey Lombardi.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn landlord banned from owning property in Binghamton in court settlement
Fire officials said two people were hurt in a crash on Route 17 East in Owego Wednesday morning.
Multiple sent to hospital in crash that closed Owego highway
Infant overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
FILE - A drilling rig is seen on Oct. 14, 2011, in Springville, Pa. A year after pleading no...
Drilling under Pennsylvania’s ‘Gasland’ town has been banned since 2010. It’s coming back.
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25

Latest News

South Florida wide receiver Naiem Simmons (6) runs for a first down as Syracuse linebacker...
USF trounces Syracuse in Boca Raton Bowl 45-0, Orange finish with losing record for fourth time in five seasons
Maine-Endwell Boys Basketball
Highlights: Vestal vs. Maine-Endwell (boys’ basketball)
Spartanpalooza
Maine-Endwell High School hosts ‘Spartanpalooza’, with in-school basketball game, day of activities
-
High school girls’ and boys’ basketball scores (12-20-23)