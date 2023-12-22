Is there any chance of a White Christmas?

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 22-29

Saturday: 30% chance of some rain/snow/mixed rain and snow showers later in the day. High: 35-40

Christmas Eve: Partly sunny. High: 38, Low: 35

Christmas Day: Partly sunny and mild. High: 50, Low: 39

Forecast Discussion:

A weak disturbance will move into the northeast Saturday and should bring some rain or snow showers later on the afternoon into the evening. The chance of precipitation is around 30-40%.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look quiet and dry. Sunday highs will be near 40 and Christmas Day highs will be flirting with 50.

Signs point to an even milder Tuesday with highs still in the 40s remaining into Wednesday, too. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast Wednesday. Some long-range guidance is hinting at another coastal low, or inland low, that could bring steady rain to the region. It is too soon to be specific or even confident that a low will form. If it does, the storm will be a ‘warm’ one with rain dominating the precipitation-type.

Thursday brings another chance of rain showers with highs in the mid 40s.

