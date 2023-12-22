Local nonprofit prepares to serve 800 holiday meals.

ONEONTA, NY (WBNG) -- The 36th annual Friends of Christmas Community Dinner takes place on Saturday.

The free community dinner started in 1987 and has evolved into a tradition. This year will be the first-time individuals can enjoy a sit-down style option since the COVID-19 Pandemic. Tons of people have volunteered their time to make this event possible.

Co-Director of Friends of Christmas Sarah Hartmann said preparation takes days and hours to complete before the big day.

“Today is Thursday and the meal is on Saturday,” said Hartmann. “We’re expecting 800 people and around 600 of those meals will be delivered.

One volunteer living with stage four lung cancer decided to help for the first time to keep herself in good spirits.

Saturday’s Bread a hot meal program at First United Methodist church, is sponsoring the dinner this year. More than 5,000 dollars in gift card donations have been received for friends and neighbors impacted by the Dec. 9 explosion in the west end of Oneonta.

This community meal is free and open to all who are in need and will be by themselves for the holidays. The dinner will take place Dec. 23 from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. at 66 Chestnut St. Reservations for the in-person option can be made online.

