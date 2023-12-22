Mayor, city council-elect argue over who gets to appoint 6th district representative

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- There seems to be some disagreement in Binghamton over who gets to appoint a representative for the city’s sixth district.

On Friday, a news release from Democratic Councilwoman-elect Kinya Middleton of the second district stated that it is the job of the members-elect of Binghamton City Council to appoint representation. Their choice is Democrat Rebecca Rathmell, who tied with incumbent Republican Philip Strawn on Election Night. Each accumulated 550 votes across the two-party lines they ran on.

Yet, just one day earlier, Republican Mayor Jared Kraham said he would appoint someone to fill the position. Kraham did not clarify if he would appoint Strawn to the position but said, after conferring with the New York State Council of Mayors, it was his job to find a representative to appoint until a special election can be held.

Middleton said, according to a legal opinion from John Perticone; a partner at Levene, Couldin & Thompson, “We can certainly appreciate the Mayor’s interest in wanting to ensure legal fidelity. Given that the State Board of Elections opinion and local precedent in all such cases align with Attorney Perticone’s review, we believe moving forward with an appointment is well within our authority.”

A memorandum from Perticone stated that if a “failure to elect” should occur, it is the job of the council to appoint a qualified person to the position.

“Every one of us is committed to bringing transparency and accountability back to municipal government,” said Middleton. “For us, that starts day one.”

Kraham said he hopes to announce who he plans to appoint sometime next week.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.