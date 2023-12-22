Mayor, city council-elect argue over who gets to appoint 6th district representative

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- There seems to be some disagreement in Binghamton over who gets to appoint a representative for the city’s sixth district.

On Friday, a news release from Democratic Councilwoman-elect Kinya Middleton of the second district stated that it is the job of the members-elect of Binghamton City Council to appoint representation. Their choice is Democrat Rebecca Rathmell, who tied with incumbent Republican Philip Strawn on Election Night. Each accumulated 550 votes across the two-party lines they ran on.

Yet, just one day earlier, Republican Mayor Jared Kraham said he would appoint someone to fill the position. Kraham did not clarify if he would appoint Strawn to the position but said, after conferring with the New York State Council of Mayors, it was his job to find a representative to appoint until a special election can be held.

Middleton said, according to a legal opinion from John Perticone; a partner at Levene, Couldin & Thompson, “We can certainly appreciate the Mayor’s interest in wanting to ensure legal fidelity. Given that the State Board of Elections opinion and local precedent in all such cases align with Attorney Perticone’s review, we believe moving forward with an appointment is well within our authority.”

A memorandum from Perticone stated that if a “failure to elect” should occur, it is the job of the council to appoint a qualified person to the position.

“Every one of us is committed to bringing transparency and accountability back to municipal government,” said Middleton. “For us, that starts day one.”

Kraham said he hopes to announce who he plans to appoint sometime next week.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn landlord banned from owning property in Binghamton in court settlement
Fire officials said two people were hurt in a crash on Route 17 East in Owego Wednesday morning.
Multiple sent to hospital in crash that closed Owego highway
Infant overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
FILE - A drilling rig is seen on Oct. 14, 2011, in Springville, Pa. A year after pleading no...
Drilling under Pennsylvania’s ‘Gasland’ town has been banned since 2010. It’s coming back.
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25

Latest News

LNL Anchor Ryan Piers talks to Sikh activist and author Bhajan Bhinder about the danger...
LNL: Sikh Leaders Face Danger in the US, Canada
Binghamton Mayor to appoint interim representative for 6th district due to tie
Wall art in the Chenango Community Room. The public is encouraged to attend Monday night's...
Town of Chenango clerk resigns, special meeting to be held due to vacancies
Rep. Molinaro speaks on approval of impeachment inquiry into President Biden