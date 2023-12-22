New York State Parks System to celebrate 100th anniversary in 2024

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- 2024 will mark a big anniversary for the New York State Parks System as it celebrates 100 years.

Commissioner of State Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation Erik Kulleseid said the parks were initially developed in the early 1920s out of a need for recreation throughout the state.

“New York was booming in the early 1920s and it became apparent that they needed places for recreation,” said Kulleseid. “You start to see 55 parks built out in the next 10 years.”

To celebrate the milestone, the New York State Parks Department is offering a list of activities to be completed, where people can earn prizes if they complete 24 challenges.

“Go on a first-day hike and that’s coming up pretty soon,” said Kulleseid. “Jan. 1 is the first day and we hold organized hikes all across the state to get people out so that may be something you would check off your list on the Centennial Challenge. Another thing may be to go camping in a state park this summer, or go to a park you haven’t been to before.”

For those who haven’t been to a State Park in a while, Kulleseid said to get out and enjoy the beauty present all across the state.

“Get out to a park,” said Kulleseid. You’re going to feel better and you’re going to be surprised by the beauty New York’s State Parks have to offer. Our tagline for the coming year is ‘We will see you out there’.”

As a part of the celebration, the State Park’s Department is also asking people at home to share their stories and memories from the parks.

