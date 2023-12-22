USF trounces Syracuse in Boca Raton Bowl 45-0, Orange finish with losing record for fourth time in five seasons

South Florida wide receiver Naiem Simmons (6) runs for a first down as Syracuse linebacker...
South Florida wide receiver Naiem Simmons (6) runs for a first down as Syracuse linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard (10) pursues during the first half of the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 22, 2023
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WBNG) - USF quarterback Byrum Brown threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns as he led the Bulls past Syracuse 45-0 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Thursday night.

On a night when the Orange were looking for their second-straight winning season, and also looking to build hope for the future with new head coach Fran Brown, they were run out of South Florida by a USF team that produced 407 yards compared to Syracuse’s 159.

Turnovers were a big reason why the Orange could not get going on offense. As a team they lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions in the loss.

