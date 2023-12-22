Woman charged for stealing money, jewelry

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, NY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a woman in a six-month-long burglary investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it charged Tracy L. Baylor, 45, of the Town of Columbus, with grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree, two counts of burglary in the second degree, two counts of conspiracy in the fifth degree and misdemeanors of a false written statement and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

The office said Boyer is accused of stealing from her clients while she was working as a home health aide. Law enforcement noted that one complaint was of theft for more than $50,000 was reported stolen and a second complaint was that more than $3,000 was stolen and a third additional complaint was of numerous items of jewelry being stolen.

Authorities said that during the investigation, Boyer admitted to manipulating and assisting another individual to knowingly and unlawfully gain access to the residence. They also said Boyer solicited a friend to knowingly write a false written statement.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn landlord banned from owning property in Binghamton in court settlement
Fire officials said two people were hurt in a crash on Route 17 East in Owego Wednesday morning.
Multiple sent to hospital in crash that closed Owego highway
Infant overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
FILE - A drilling rig is seen on Oct. 14, 2011, in Springville, Pa. A year after pleading no...
Drilling under Pennsylvania’s ‘Gasland’ town has been banned since 2010. It’s coming back.
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25

Latest News

Broome County Public Library puts special grab-n-go bags for youth
Broome County Public Library puts special grab-n-go bags for youth
Woman charged for stealing money, jewelry
Mayor, city council-elect argue over who gets to appoint 6th district representative
New York State Parks System to celebrate 100th anniversary in 2024