Woman charged for stealing money, jewelry

COLUMBUS, NY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a woman in a six-month-long burglary investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it charged Tracy L. Baylor, 45, of the Town of Columbus, with grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree, two counts of burglary in the second degree, two counts of conspiracy in the fifth degree and misdemeanors of a false written statement and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

The office said Boyer is accused of stealing from her clients while she was working as a home health aide. Law enforcement noted that one complaint was of theft for more than $50,000 was reported stolen and a second complaint was that more than $3,000 was stolen and a third additional complaint was of numerous items of jewelry being stolen.

Authorities said that during the investigation, Boyer admitted to manipulating and assisting another individual to knowingly and unlawfully gain access to the residence. They also said Boyer solicited a friend to knowingly write a false written statement.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.