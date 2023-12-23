Black Bears win third-straight, take down Watertown 5-2

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Black Bears scored four unanswered goals in the final two periods of the game, as they won their 15th game of the season 4-2 over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Austin Thompson opened the scoring for Binghamton with a power play goal four minutes into the first period. But then two straight goals from Chiwetin Blacksmith put the Wolves up 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

But then, the Black Bears opened the floodgates. Gavin Yates. Andrew Logar, Mathieu Boislard, and Dakota Bohn all scored over the next two periods to put this game out of reach. Goalie Connor McAnanama stopped 24 shots to secure the win for Binghamton on Friday night.

