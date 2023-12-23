Clouds with mixed precipitation

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a wintry mix. 0-.10″ rain, 0-.T” snow, 0-T” ice Low 34 (28-26)

Wind S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, early mixed showers. 20% High 40 (36-42) Wind S Calm-5 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT, CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Low 34 (30-36) Wind S becoming SE 3-8 mph

MONDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50 Low 36

TUESDAY: Cloudy with afternoon showers. 40% High 48 Low 42

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. 80% High 50 Low 38

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Falling temperatures. 20% High 38 Low 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, mixed showers. 30% High 38 Low 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 20% High 34 Low 22

The clipper moving through the Great Lakes will gave us mixed showers today,

that will continue tonight.

Some mixed showers linger into early Sunday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Monday, Christmas Day.

A cold front moving in from the west will give us clouds and late day showers Tuesday.

The front, along with a coastal low, will give us steady rain Wednesday.

As the low exits we will turn colder with mixed showers Thursday. Temperatures will fall

through the 40s and into the 30s.

Mixed showers Friday with snow showers Saturday.

