Clouds with mixed precipitation
Mild for now
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a wintry mix. 0-.10″ rain, 0-.T” snow, 0-T” ice Low 34 (28-26)
Wind S 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, early mixed showers. 20% High 40 (36-42) Wind S Calm-5 mph
SUNDAY NIGHT, CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Low 34 (30-36) Wind S becoming SE 3-8 mph
MONDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50 Low 36
TUESDAY: Cloudy with afternoon showers. 40% High 48 Low 42
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. 80% High 50 Low 38
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Falling temperatures. 20% High 38 Low 30
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, mixed showers. 30% High 38 Low 26
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 20% High 34 Low 22
The clipper moving through the Great Lakes will gave us mixed showers today,
that will continue tonight.
Some mixed showers linger into early Sunday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies.
Mostly cloudy skies continue Monday, Christmas Day.
A cold front moving in from the west will give us clouds and late day showers Tuesday.
The front, along with a coastal low, will give us steady rain Wednesday.
As the low exits we will turn colder with mixed showers Thursday. Temperatures will fall
through the 40s and into the 30s.
Mixed showers Friday with snow showers Saturday.
