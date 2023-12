(WBNG) - The final day of games before Christmas was Friday, December 22. Check out the scores from around the Southern Tier.

Boys’ Basketball:

Binghamton - 62, Waverly - 60

Sidney - 49, Unatego/Franklin - 47

Girls’ Basketball:

Binghamton - 54, Waverly - 26

Chenango Valley - 47, Windsor - 31

Maine-Endwell - 56, Susquehanna Valley - 46

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.