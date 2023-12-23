St. Bonaventure ends Binghamton men’s basketball win streak, 90-64

Binghamton Bearcats Basketball
Binghamton Bearcats Basketball(MGN)
By Jacob Russo
By Jacob Russo
OLEAN, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton’s three game win streak came to an end on the road at St. Bonaventure, 90-64. Tymu Chenery led the Bearcats with 14 points in the loss.

Binghamton hung with the Bonnies for the first 25 minutes before the third-best team in the Atlantic-10 turned it on in the second half. St. Bonaventure was led by Moses Flowers, who scored 25 points while shooting 5-8 from three point range. Bona outscored BU 49-27 in the second half to pull away.

Next up for the Bearcats is a December 30 showdown with Marywood University. Tip-off from Vestal is set for 3:30pm.

