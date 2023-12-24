Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother

Choice Walters
Choice Walters(Source: CECOMS)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Ohio girl who was abducted by her mother, according to authorities.

Authorities say Choice Walters was taken from 12511 Clifton Blvd. in Lakewood, Ohio. She was last seen Sunday around midnight.

Choice’s mother, Ariel Walters, 29, stabbed the child’s father and then left with her, police say.

Ariel Walters
Ariel Walters(Source: CECOMS)

Walters does not have a vehicle and normally uses rideshare to get around, according to authorities.

Authorities say police have made contact with Walters, but she refuses to cooperate.

Walters is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Choice has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773 or 911.

